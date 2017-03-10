Police search for man seen near McCully home prior to 3-alarm fire

Related Coverage Arson determined to be cause of 3-alarm fire in McCully

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s help to find Edward Tull.

He was last seen on Wednesday, March 8, at approximately 5 p.m., in the garage area of 837 Hauoli Street. The home later went up in flames.

The initial alarm came in at 7:42 p.m. and with buildings so close together in the neighborhood, the flames easily spread to surrounding properties.

Fire officials say a total of six houses were either damaged or destroyed with the total damage in losses estimated at $1,002,000.

Police say all occupants were accounted for except Tull. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Fire investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.

Tull is 52 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 155 pounds with brown, balding hair and blue eyes.

Tull is classified as a missing person. Police did not identify him as a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or submit an anonymous web tip online here.