Puna woman charged with vehicle break-in

A Puna woman has been charged in connection with a vehicle break-in that occurred last week in Hilo.

On Wednesday, March 1, a 49-year-old man reported that an unknown female entered into his vehicle that was parked at a business located on Puainako Street and removed several items from within the vehicle.

The victim then confronted the female suspect while she was still in possession of his belongings, but she fled prior to the responding officers’ arrival.

Investigating detectives were able to identify the suspect as Bella Carvalho, 49, of Pahoa. She was arrested for an outstanding bench warrant and taken to the Hilo police cellblock while officers continued their investigation.

Just before noon Thursday, March 9, Carvalho was charged with first degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and fourth degree theft.

She is being held at the Hilo cellblock in lieu of $11,000 bail pending her initial court appearance scheduled for Friday, March 10, in South Hilo District Court.