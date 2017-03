A week after a Maui toddler lost his battle with cancer, thousands showed up to celebrate his life.

A memorial for Trucker Dukes was held at Hope Chapel in Kihei.

The 3-year-old died last Friday after battling neuroblastoma, a stage 4 adrenal cancer.

Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa proclaimed March 10-16, 2017 Trucker Dukes Week.