Toddler hospitalized after three-story fall; tips to keep your children safe

A toddler was hospitalized with serious injuries Friday morning after he fell out of a third-floor apartment in Salt Lake.

The 20-month-old was leaning on a window screen and fell three stories, landing on the ground below. Emergency Medical Services says the child was taken to Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition.

Building inspector Lance Luke says the apartment building the toddler fell from was built in the late ’70s. He says the design was standard at that time.

“As far as code-wise, it was built to code,” he said. “The problem is, it changes every three years, and currently, that condition is unsafe.”

This is the second time this week that an incident occurred involving a toddler.

On Wednesday, 2-year-old Mika Garen went missing for several hours. According to her mother, Garen is able to unlock the door by herself, and family members who were watching her were asleep at the time.

Child safety experts say they see these types of tragedies all too often, and urge parents to take steps to ensure they don’t happen.

Alissa Marchais, trauma program coordinator at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children, says traumas and injuries are the leading cause of death for children in Hawaii, and preventative measures are key.

“This kind of stuff doesn’t just happen to bad parents or people who don’t pay attention. This could happen to anybody, and this prevention is the best way to make sure our kids are safe,” Marchais said.

She recommends not placing furniture or any items where children can climb near windows.

“Talk to them about, ‘We take two big steps away from the window when we play,'” Marchais said. “Things like screens do not keep children out. It keeps bugs out. So don’t play by the windows.”

She also recommends using devices like window stops to allow your window to only open four inches, and window guards to prevent falls.

“It’s a very inexpensive method, compared to what could be at stake,” Marchais said. “Unfortunately, we do see it more than it is broadcasted on the news. No matter what the number is, it’s too many. Doesn’t matter if it’s two or 100. They’re all preventable, and it’s just too many.”

Garen’s family members tell us they bought a chain-link lock for the door, and are considering changing the door altogether.