Bon dance, Japanese kid games featured at Hawaii Convention Center festival venue

Day two of the Honolulu Festival saw scores of performances and activities at three locations around Honolulu and in Waikiki.

An estimated 10,000 will have gone through the Hawaii Convention Center on Saturday, where an indoor bon dance proved popular.

This is the 23rd year that the Honolulu Festival Foundation has put on the popular weekend event. Spokesperson Lenny Yajima says “this festival is really a celebration of the cultures around the Pacific Rim. We have a brand new carnival area in the convention center and an ennichi corner, with lots of kids’ games from Japan.”

The festival continues from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the convention center and other venues on Sunday, followed by the grand parade down Kalakaua Blvd. from 4 to 8 in the afternoon, and concludes with the Nagaoka city fireworks show off Waikiki Beach at 8:30 p.m.