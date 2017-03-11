Downtown event offers fun, exercise, health screenings

Hundreds of people took a “Walk on the Wild Side” in downtown Honolulu Saturday, and little did they know, there was an intended side-benefit of hours of exercise included.

The City and County of Honolulu and the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii, along with area businesses and artist groups, put on the event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event included a scavenger hunt, live entertainment on three stages, keiki activities, food trucks and, most importantly, free health screenings.

“Walk on the Wild Side” is meant to offer a fun way for people to get more active physically and aware about their health.

Foundation senior director Diana Benningfield says “we are trying to find a lot of different ways to raise awareness, get people to pay attention, get them out and get active and get them screened, because if we can find you early — with 168,000 people on this island that have kidney disease — and get you screened, you may never have to go on dialysis or need a replacement kidney.”

Benningfield says kidney disease kills more people every year than prostate cancer and breast cancer combined, and it continues to escalate in Hawaii. That’s due to several factors: the food we eat, ethnic makeup — the disease is especially high in numbers of Filipinos, Pacific Islanders, and Hispanics — and lack of activity.