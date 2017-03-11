Firefighters respond to 2-alarm fire at Barbers Point emergency shelter

By Published:

Honolulu firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at the Onelauena Emergency Shelter on Bellau Woods Street.

Nine fire companies staffed with 31 personnel responded to this incident with the first unit arriving at 8:45 p.m. Friday. HFD personnel reported a three-story barracks type structure with smoke and flames emanating from a third-floor unit.

Personnel entered the unit, brought the fire under control by 8:51 p.m. and fully extinguished by 9:02 p.m.

It was reported that no one was in the unit at the time of the fire. The building’s occupants were alerted by the alarm system and evacuated without incident.

The fire is under investigation. The cause of the fire and the damage estimate is not available at this time. No injuries were reported for this incident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s