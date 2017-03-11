Flood advisory issued for Hawaii Island

*Click here to view our Interactive Radar weather map.*

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for Hawaii Island until 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

At 3:12 p.m., radar indicated isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms just upslope of Hilo producing rain rates around 3 inches per hour. Runoff from these heavy showers could produce rapid rises in streams in and around Hilo.

Locations in the advisory include, but are not limited to, Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Keaau, Pepeekeo, Papaikou, Mountain View, Orchidlands Estates, Hawaiian Acres, Glenwood, Volcano, and Kurtistown.

If lightning threatens your area, the safest place to be is indoors. Be aware of possible flooding and power outages for affected areas. Some power outages may already be occurring. Motorists are to treat intersections with inoperable traffic lights as 4-way stops.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 6:15 p.m. if heavy rain persists.