Hitchcock helps Hawai’i top Marist with CG shutout

HONOLULU—The University of Hawai’i softball team (14-9, 0-0 Big West) defeated Marist (9-7, 0-0 MAAC), 2-0 as starter Brittany Hitchcock fired a two-hit shutout and tied her career-high with 11 strikeouts on Day Four of the Outrigger Spring Fling Tournament. The Rainbow Wahine scored both runs in the first inning and that would be all Hitchcock would need for the win on Saturday night at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Hitchcock improved to 8-6 on the season with the” W.” It was her fourth shutout and her 11th complete game of the year. Hitchcock faced just 26 batters and had one walk in seven innings of work. After giving up a single to start the game, she retired the next 10 batters. Earlier this season, Hitchcock set her career-high in strikeouts with 11 against Sacramento State on Feb. 9 in the season opener.

The Rainbow Wahine scored the game’s only two runs in the first inning. Danielle Garcielita reached safely on a throwing error on a grounder to the shortstop. Sarah Muzik then looped a single to center to put runners at first and second. Nicole Lopez‘s single to center loaded the bases for Heather Morales who followed with a two-RBI single through the rightside of the infield to drive in both Garcielita and Muzik for the 2-0 lead. Morales now leads the team with 17 RBI this year.

The Red Foxes mounted a two-out rally in the sixth as they loaded the bases with a single, an error and a failed fielder’s choice attempt. But Hitchcock got a swinging strikeout to stymie Marist and preserve the shutout.

Hawai’i will face Marist in the tournament finale at 2:00 pm on Sunday, March 12 at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

