The Federal Aviation Administration reports that a plane made a hard landing at the Kalaupapa Airport on Molokai Saturday morning.

A Makani Kai Air flight from Honolulu was arriving when, at around 8:30 a.m., the landing gear on the Cessna 208 Caravan collapsed due to the hard impact of the landing.

The plane then went off the runway.

Nine people were on board and no critical injuries were reported.