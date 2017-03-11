Work furlough inmate Ene Augafa fails to return to OCCC

Work furlough inmate Ene Augafa failed to return to the Oahu Community Correctional Center Module 20 furlough building Friday night.

He left for work in the morning and was scheduled to return by 5:15 p.m. State Sheriffs and Honolulu Police were notified.

Augafa is 42, 5-foot-11, 290 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is serving time for Promoting a Dangerous Drug 3, Drug Paraphernalia, Forgery 2, and Theft 2. His next parole hearing is scheduled for July 2017.

Augafa is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program. Inmates in the work furlough program are either actively seeking employment or working in the community. Community custody is the lowest classification status.

If you see him, please call 911, or Sheriff Dispatch at 586-1352.