(4) Hawai’i sets records with sweep of (8) Stanford

HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team continued its dominance and record-breaking streaks after a straight-set win over No. 8 Stanford, Saturday in the second of two Mountain Pacific Sports Federation matches at the Stan Sheriff Center. Set scores were 25-13, 25-19, 25-20.

The Rainbow Warriors (20-2, 10-2 MPSF) broke the program-record for consecutive sets won, extending the streak to 32 with their 10th straight 3-0 victory. UH also tied the school-record with its 19th straight home win, reaching a mark that was last set in 1989. The win was also UH’s 15th straight overall and 10th straight in league play.

The win clinched a playoff spot for the Warriors, who will participate in the MPSF Tournament for the sixth time under head coach Charlie Wade. It also gave UH its 20th victory for the ninth time in program history and second time in the last three seasons.

Sophomore opposite Stijn van Tilburg and senior outside hitter Kupono Fey each tallied 11 kills to lead the Warriors. van Tilburg hit .450 and had six digs and two blocks while Fey hit at a .381 clip along with three digs and four blocks.

UH’s nation-leading block, tabbed the Manoa Roofing Co., tallied 13 on the night, including a career-high six by freshman middle Patrick Gasman and five by setter Jennings Franciskovic, who also dished out 32 assists and led UH to a .370 hitting percentage.

Clay Jones led the Cardinal (11-9, 6-7) with 10 kills.

The Warriors broke the sets streak in Set 1. UH doubled-up the Cardinal, 10-5, behind three blocks and made it 16-6 after a 9-1 run that included six unanswered points. UH went on to hit .500 in the set with van Tilburg and Fey each chipping in with four kills.

After a tight start to the second set, the Warriors’ block came alive with three stuffs during a four-point run and an 11-8 lead. Two more blocks, including a solo roof by Jennings Franciskovic gave UH a 19-13 advantage and the Warriors rolled to a 25-19 win.

Hawai’i jumped out to a 7-3 lead in Set 3 with four straight points including back-to-back stuff blocks by Gasman. The lead was 14-6 after five straight points, three by way of Cardinal hitting errors. The match ended anticlimactically as Stanford coach John Kosty challenged a net violation.

The Warriors will next travel to No. 3 BYU for a critical two-match MPSF series Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18 in Provo, Utah.

