Diamond Head trail gets the best of unprepared tourist hikers

Honolulu firefighters rescued a hiker at the top of a popular trail Sunday afternoon.

HFD said an 18-year-old man needed medical assistance while hiking Diamond Head Crater. The Air One helicopter was called in, but we’re told the hiker was able to make it down on his own.

Although Diamond Head is seen as an easy hike for the experienced, HFD said it’s called to this trail more often than you might think. It’s one of the top recommended hikes for tourists visiting the island, but we’re told that many times, they simply overestimate their abilities and underestimate the elements.

“When you get to the top, there’s like a really steep set of stairs, and once we got up there, I just got really overheated and so I got really tired,” Logan Bliss, a tourist from Texas, said.

HFD Capt. David Jenkins said the Diamond Head trail is a place first responders are often called to. “It happens on a regular basis, maybe one or two times a week,” he said. “It’s mainly due to the high volume of visitors who go there.”

The hike is less than a mile to the top, but even the state Department of Land and Natural Resources describes the trail as steep and strenuous on its website.

“A lot of people say it’s very simple, it’s very easy and for the most part it is, but there are all different people from different walks of life and with different fitness levels,” Jenkins said.

A minor medical issue can quickly turn into something more serious and nearly all of the trail is exposed to the sun.

Honolulu EMS told KHON2 that many times people just aren’t prepared for the heat.

“There were some people wearing flip flops and long pants,” said Australian tourist Rebecca Richardson said. “They looked completely overheated.”

“A lot of people were tired and saying ‘this is as far as I can go’ and they would turn around and go back,” Bliss said.

Though Diamond Head is well maintained, HFD said that like any other hike, there’s still a risk of getting hurt, so they encourage proper clothes and a check of the weather before you go.

Jenkins says “it’s just a matter of common sense and prevention, things they can do like being prepared, having a lot of water, getting hydrated before they even start hiking.”

The HFD said Koko Head is another hike that it’s often called to to assist or rescue hikers. The DLNR suggests for visitors at Diamond Head to wear good walking shoes, bring water, and wear a hat and sunscreen.

HFD Capt. David Jenkins offers these hiking safety tips in the form of an acronym of HIKE SAFE:

Hike with a partner or a group and have a plan. Each member of the group should carry a cell phone, water and flashlight in case the party becomes separated. The group should establish where to meet if the members become separated.

Inform someone of where you’re going and when you plan to return.

Keep a cell phone, flashlight and whistle with you on every hike, even on short day hikes.

Eat well, stay hydrated: carry plenty of water. Two liters of water per person, per day, is recommended.

Stay on the trail. Abide by all posted signs and do not hike in closed or dangerous areas.

Ask for help early; do not delay. A minor/moderate health or medical issue can be easily exacerbated by hiking up steep valley trails. Know your limits and pay attention to how you’re feeling.

Familiarize yourself with the area, use a map.

Expect changes in the weather and terrain, so bring appropriate footwear and clothing.