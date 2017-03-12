Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Brandee Duarte

Honolulu police are looking for a woman with a $20,000 warrant out for her arrest.

They are looking for Brandee Duarte.

“On Tuesday, January 12, 2016, at approximately 3:50 p.m., a female entered the Sports Authority formerly located on Ward Avenue, grabbed a shopping cart, and went to numerous departments in the store and loaded the cart,” said Sgt. Kim Buffett of Crimestoppers.

Police say Duarte ended up telling an associate she paid and then attempted to leave. But the store’s loss prevention officer stopped her and called police, who arrested her for theft.

The warrant for her arrest is for not complying with the terms of probation.

Duarte is 33, 5-foot-6, 164 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you know where Brandee Duarte is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.