Road Work for the Week, March 12-17

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

AIEA

9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday: Alternating lane closure in the westbound direction between Kaonohi Street Overpass and Kaahumanu Street Overpass for pothole patching.

HONOLULU

9 p.m.-3:30 a.m. Sunday through Friday morning: Up to three lanes closed in both directions between the Middle Street Overpass and the Pali Highway Overpass for pavement marking installations.

Lane closures in the vicinity of the Aala Street Overpass, for a concrete pour to install a CCTV camera.

Left lane will be closed in both directions 10 p.m.-4 a.m. Monday through Thursday morning.

Two to three lanes will be closed in the eastbound direction 11 p.m.-4 a.m. Thursday night through Friday morning.

KAPOLEI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

10 p.m.-5 a.m. Sunday through Friday morning: Closure in the westbound direction between the Makakilo Drive Overpass and the Kalaeloa Boulevard Overpass to install a temporary platform for the Kapolei Interchange Complex, Phase 2 project. All westbound motorists will be detoured at the Makakilo/Kapolei/Kalaeloa Off-Ramp (Exit 2) and be directed to Farrington Highway/Kamokila Boulevard, Wakea Street, and the Farrington Highway On-Ramp. The westbound Makakilo Drive On-Ramp will be closed during the closure hours.

PEARL HARBOR

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday: Alternating lane closure in both directions at the Pearl Harbor Interchange for maintenance work.

9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: Left lane closure in the eastbound direction at the Radford Drive Overpass for concrete pour.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

KANEOHE

9 a.m.-11 a.m. Tuesday through Wednesday: Right lane closure in both directions for maintenance work.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY —

NANAKULI

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Piliokahi Avenue and Nanakuli Avenue for guardrail improvements.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the eastbound direction between Lualei Place and Mohihi Street for drainage and traffic signal improvements.

WAIALUA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through Friday: Lane closure in the northbound direction at the Puuiki Street intersection for maintenance work.

WAIALUA TO MOKULEIA

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday: Roving lane closure in both directions between Kaukonahua Road and Dillingham Airfield for maintenance work.

WAIANAE

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday: Roving lane closure in both directions between Maiuu Road and Makaha Valley Road for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Shoulder closure in the eastbound direction between Glenmonger Street and Leihoku Street for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Left lane closure in the westbound direction between Leihoku Street and Ala Poko Street for asphalt restoration.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY —

KANEOHE

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the westbound direction between Haiku Road and West Hui Iwa Street for paving work.

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Haiku Road for guardrail repairs.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY —

AINA HAINA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Tuesday: Right lane closure in the eastbound direction between Waiholo Street and Waa Street for guardrail improvements.

HAWAII KAI

7 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday: Roving lane closure in both directions between Hanauma Bay Road and Makai Pier for maintenance work.

WAIMANALO

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the westbound direction between Flamingo Street and Kumuhau Street for retaining wall work. Traffic will be contraflowed during this time.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY —

HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

8 p.m.-7 a.m. Monday through Friday morning, and 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Kohomua Street and Kamehameha Highway On-Ramp to the eastbound H-201 Moanalua Freeway for the rail project.

HALEIWA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday: Lane closure in both directions between Papailoa Road and Waimea Valley Road for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Tuesday: Lane closure in both directions between Ikuwai Place and Tutu Place for maintenance work.

HALEIWA TO KAHALUU

8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday: Roving lane closure in both directions between Waialua Beach Road and Kahekili Highway for maintenance work.

HAUULA

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday: Lane closure between Haleaha Road and Puhuli Street for electrical maintenance work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

KAAAWA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the southbound direction between Kaaawa Place and Kaaawa Valley Road for bridge railing work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

MILILANI

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closures in both directions between Ka Uka Boulevard and Waihau Street for sign replacements. One lane in both directions will be open for motorists at all times. Motorists are advised to expect traffic delays and use alternate roadways such as Kuahelani Avenue, Meheula Parkway, Lanikuhana Avenue, Ka Uka Boulevard and the H-2 Freeway.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the southbound direction between Lanikuhana Avenue and Ka Uka Boulevard for slope repair and landscaping work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

PEARL HARBOR

7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the eastbound direction between Kohomua Street and the eastbound H-1 Freeway On-Ramp for the rail project.

8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the westbound direction at the Radford Drive intersection for the rail project.

PUPUKEA TO KAHUKU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Alternating lane closure at various locations in both directions between Kaunala Street and Cackle Fresh Egg Farm Road for guardrail installations, utility work, pavement striping, and landscaping. Traffic will be contraflowed.

WAIKELE

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the southbound direction between Ka Uka Boulevard and Lumiauau Street for maintenance work.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY —

KALIHI

24/7 lane closure on Likelike Highway through Friday in the Honolulu-bound direction between Emmeline Place and Kula Kolea Drive for survey work and sidewalk and curb/gutter reconstruction.

9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: One to two lanes closed in the Honolulu-bound direction between Emmeline Place and Kula Kolea Drive for road repairs.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Wilson Street and Emmeline Place for road repairs.

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closures in both directions between the Wilson Tunnel and Kamehameha Highway for maintenance work.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY —

HONOLULU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure on the Nimitz Highway Off-Ramp to Iwilei Road in the westbound direction for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Alternating lane closure in both directions between River Street and Alakawa Street for maintenance work.

— PALI HIGHWAY —

KAILUA TO HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

9 p.m.-4 a.m. Sunday through Friday morning: Closure in the Honolulu-bound direction between Kamehameha Highway and Waokanaka Street for tunnel lighting replacements.

MAUNAWILI

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the southbound direction between Kamehameha Highway and the Pali Tunnels for lighting replacements.

NUUANU

9:30 p.m.-3 a.m. Friday: Alternating lane closure in both directions between Country Club Road and Ahipuu Street for maintenance work.

9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: Roving lane closure in the Honolulu-bound direction at the Waokanaka Street intersection for maintenance work.

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

HONOLULU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Atkinson Drive and Piikoi Street for maintenance work.

— MANAGERS DRIVE —

WAIPAHU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Shoulder closure in the southbound direction between the H-1 Freeway Underpass and Hiapo Street for the rail project.

— WILIKINA DRIVE —

WAHIAWA

Right lane closure in the northbound direction between Lakeview Circle and Kunia Road for electrical maintenance work.

— KANEOHE BAY DRIVE —

KANEOHE

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the eastbound direction between Aumoku Street and Puohala Street for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction at the Puohala Street intersection for traffic signal improvements.

— WHITMORE AVENUE —

WAHIAWA

8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Friday: Lane closure in the westbound direction at Lalawai Street intersection for maintenance work.

— WILIKINA AVENUE —

HONOLULU

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday: Roving lane closure in both directions between the H-2 Freeway and Kaukonahua Road for maintenance work.

— FORT WEAVER ROAD —

EWA

8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: Left lane closure in the southbound direction between the H-1 Freeway Overpass and Laulaunui Street for the rail project.

— KUNIA ROAD —

VILLAGE PARK TO WAHIAWA

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday: Roving lane closure in both directions between the H-1 Freeway and Wilikina Drive for maintenance work.

WAHIAWA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure between Wilikina Drive and Foote Avenue for HECO utility work.

Lane closed in the northbound direction on Monday.

Lane closed in the southbound direction on Tuesday through Friday.

— AALA STREET —

HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, and 10 p.m.-4 a.m. Monday through Friday morning: Right lane closure on the Aala Street Overpass between Vineyard Boulevard and North School Street, for CCTV camera installations.

— AIKI STREET —

WAIPAHU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the northbound direction between Loaa Street and Kupuna Loop for slope stabilization work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

— HALONA STREET —

KALIHI

24/7 closure of Halona Street between Kokea Street and Kohou Street at the Halona Street Bridge through Friday for bridge replacement work. The bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic and open to pedestrians and bicyclists. Traffic will be detoured around the closure.

— KALIHI STREET —

KALIHI

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in both directions at the N. King Street intersection for maintenance work.

— HONOLULU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT —

HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

8:30 p.m.-5 a.m. Sunday through Friday morning: Temporary closures of the Overseas Terminal 2nd level departure roadway for maintenance and repairs. The public will still be able to drop off departing passengers during these hours, but may need to access the curbside from the outer roadway. The traveling public should expect a slightly longer walking distance from the drop-off area to the airline ticketing counters.