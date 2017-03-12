Suspect arrested in stolen car incident on Maui, accused of nearly hitting officer

Related Coverage Maui police search for suspect accused of nearly hitting officer with stolen vehicle

Maui police say a man wanted after nearly hitting a police officer with a stolen car was found and arrested in Hana Sunday morning.

Samson K. Hill got into a confrontation with some officers on Main Street the afternoon of Monday, March 6. Those officers were responding to a call for a stolen car.

Police say Hill sped away, nearly hitting an officer who then fired at the vehicle. The vehicle was later found abandoned in Wailuku.

No one was hurt, but the case was classified as an attempted murder.

Police had been searching for Hill since Wednesday. Hill was also wanted in connection with several other criminal investigations.