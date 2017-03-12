Suspect arrested in stolen car incident on Maui, accused of nearly hitting officer

By Published:
Samson K. Hill

Maui police say a man wanted after nearly hitting a police officer with a stolen car was found and arrested in Hana Sunday morning.

Samson K. Hill got into a confrontation with some officers on Main Street the afternoon of Monday, March 6. Those officers were responding to a call for a stolen car.

Police say Hill sped away, nearly hitting an officer who then fired at the vehicle. The vehicle was later found abandoned in Wailuku.

No one was hurt, but the case was classified as an attempted murder.

Police had been searching for Hill since Wednesday. Hill was also wanted in connection with several other criminal investigations.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s