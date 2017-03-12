Thomsen posts complete game shutout, ‘Bows beat Marist, 5-0

The University of Hawai’i softball team (15-9, 0-0 Big West) shut out Marist for the second straight game, 5-0 in the final game of the Outrigger Spring Fling Tournament. Dana Thomsen fired a four-hitter in a complete game effort on Sunday afternoon at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Thomsen improved her record to 6-2 with her third shutout and sixth complete game of the season. She issued one walk with seven strikeouts and retired the last seven straight batters. Thomsen went 3-0 in the tournament and had five walks and 24 strikeouts with a 1.45 ERA.

The game was scoreless until the fourth when Hawai’i erupted for three runs. UH started the frame by loading the bases with no outs. Sarah Muzik led off the inning with a single up the middle and Nicole Lopez reached on a fielding error on the third baseman. Heather Morales then loaded the bases with a single through the rightside of the infield. Callee Heen then chopped a grounder to second that took a bad hop and ricocheted off the second baseman which allowed both Muzik and Lopez to score. Later, Heather Cameron hit a ground out to second to drive in pinch runner Courtney Hiruko for the 3-0 lead.

In the fifth the ‘Bows added two more runs to extend their lead to 5-0 over the Red Foxes. Chardonnay Pantastico drew a walk to start the inning. Danielle Garcielita then laid down a bunt single, but on the play, the throw from the catcher to first was muffed allowing Pantastico to hustle into third. Muzik then drove in Pantastico with an infield single. Garcielita later scored on a wild pitch.

The Red Foxes threatened to score in the third and fifth innings, getting two runners on with two outs. But in both instances, UH was able to get out of the innings on a groundout to second in the third and a popout back to Thomsen in the circle.

Marist’s Megan Beiermeister took the loss, dropping her record to 4-2. She threw 4.0 innings, allowing five runs on six hits with two walks and a strikeout. Jayne Oberdorf threw the final two scoreless innings giving up a hit and striking out one.

The Rainbow Wahine finished the tournament with a 4-1 record while Marist finished at 0-4.

Hawai’i has one day off before beginning the Hawaii Pacific Health Rainbow Wahine Classic from Tuesday-Saturday. Marist will remain in town for their second tournament while UConn, Harvard and Purdue will be coming into Honolulu for the five team tourney that will end UH’s non-conference schedule.