UH all-star Chad Owens likes what he sees during Warriors spring training camp

Week 3 of the UH Rainbow Warrior football spring training camp is officially in the books, and one of its memorable moments was a visit from UH legend Chad Owens.

Owens, a former All-American and national special teams player of the year with the Warriors, watched practice on Thursday and later spoke with the team.

The former Canadian Football League MVP was impressed with what he saw and says it starts at the top with head coach and former teammate Nick Rolovich.

“This place changed him. He got here and he fell in love and it changed him, and he never let it go,” Owens said of Rolovich. “So that’s what I’m talking about, living aloha, man. He took that with him, wherever he went, and now that he’s back, he understands it. He lives it and that’s why the people love him, because he understands it, right? And now he’s giving it back, he’s spreading that message amongst the guys and that’s what it takes.

“That’s what it takes to win games,” Owens said. “It’s getting a group, the people to buy in, and Rolo has done a great job with that. The staff he has assembled here is amazing. They all get it, so it’s definitely an exciting time to be a Warrior.

“You know, when you’re in the moment, you don’t really get to take it all in, but I took it in today and I got to see how fortunate I was to be a Warrior and that’s what I expressed to these guys,” he said. “I told them ‘you guys are fortunate for two reasons: One, you play football, but, two, you’re playing football in Hawaii.'”

Owens, a five-time all-star in the CFL, recently signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. His camp opens in May.

The Rainbow Warriors have six practices remaining over the next 11 days, and next up on the schedule is a Tuesday morning workout.