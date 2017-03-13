After career-high 14 K’s, Hornung named BWC Pitcher of the Week

For the second consecutive week, a University of Hawai’i baseball player has been selected for conference honors. Officials from the Big West Conference office announced on Monday that Brendan Hornung has been named Big West Pitcher of the Week.

It is the first conference weekly honor for the Corona, Calif. senior and the second for UH this season. Last week, outfielder Alex Fitchett was named BWC Player of the Week after a .500-hitting, two home run week in Minneapolis.

Hornung picked up accolades after dealing a stalwart complete game in his first win of the season, Friday over Sacred Heart. Recording a career-high 14 strikeouts against the Pioneers, the 6-3 right-hander tied the mark for most strikeouts during the coach Mike Trapasso era at UH. He yielded just three hits and one run – all in the second inning – then proceeded to retire 22 consecutive batters, helping UH to the 4-1 victory.

At one point in his stretch of 22, Hornung struck out seven straight batters, limiting the Pioneers to just .100 hitting on three singles. Overshadowed by the strikeout count, Hornung also did not walk a single batter in the career-long nine-inning appearance.

Hornung and the Rainbow Warriors return to action this week on shortened rest, opening up a four-game series with Big Ten foe Indiana on Wednesday at Les Murakami Stadium.