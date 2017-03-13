Ala Moana Center adding new stores, including Target, Saks OFF 5th

Related Coverage Target to open store in Ala Moana Center

Ala Moana Center will be adding new stores and restaurants to its collection of more than 340 stores and restaurants throughout 2017, including the first Target and Saks OFF 5th stores to be located in town.

Both stores will be located in the center’s mauka wing, with Saks OFF 5th opening in the summer, followed by Target in the fall.

Other openings include Lucky Strike Social in the summer, featuring bowling lanes, games, a kitchen and a live music venue.

New restaurants will be Auntie Anne’s (the first location in town for the hand-rolled soft pretzel chain) in the spring, the summer-planned expansion of Mama Pho, the family-run Vietnamese restaurant located at the Aina Haina Shopping Center, and in the fall, The Lanai @ Ala Moana.

The Lanai will put its spin on community dining with the option of dining al fresco or inside a dining hall. The restaurant will include 10 to 12 specialty food vendors and seating for up to 450 customers.

In addition, Ala Moana Center will be adding a children’s play area and a Hawaiian open market in the spring.