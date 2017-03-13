‘Bows winning streak starts with Vchulek’s smile at the top of the batting order

The University of Hawaii baseball team will put their six game winning streak on the line this week, when the Rainbow Warriors host a four game series against Indiana of the Big-10 starting on Wednesday.

Although, a quick turnaround from completing a four-game sweep of Sacred Heart on Sunday, one could imagine that the ‘Bows are eager to get back into the batters box, after plating 24 runs in the four games against the Pioneers.

Setting the tone of Hawaii’s offensive explosion was lead-off hitter, junior outfielder Dylan Vchulek. In the series he went 6-for-18 with four runs and two doubles, taking his batting everage to a team leading .360 with 11-runs and five stolen bases.

“It’s really important for our team to know what we’re good at and execute, and that’s going to get us a lot of runs over the course of the season and I think that our offense through and through, one through nine has the ability to really score some runs. I really think so.” said Vchulek.

According to his teammates the Bainbridge Island, Washington native does a lot more as a leadoff hitter than just work the count and get on base, it’s the attitude that he brings to the ball park that is irreplaceable in the lineup.

“We owe a lot to Dyan Vchulek. He holds his composure out on the field pretty well, but in the locker room, that guy is just a ball of energy every time he comes out here, and that’s the biggest thing. The biggest thing is when you’re down you just look for other guys to pick you up.” said, third baseman Josh Rojas.

“I think it’s just bringing a positive approach to the game. Just you know? Enjoying that we’re out here together, we’re brothers. You know, I really appreciate hearing that from him because you know, I’m always going to bring a smile. There’s always going to be a smile on my face and I think that’s a big thing. I think that if you’re smiling it’s contagious and that’s the honest truth.” added Vchulek.

Rainbow Warriors will attempt to follow Vchulek’s smile into their series with Indiana this week. First pitch to the series opener is set for Wednesday at 6:35 pm at Les Murakami Stadium.