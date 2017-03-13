Boy, community empowered with CPR course after 10-year-old recovers from cardiac arrest

Two months after fighting for his life in a hospital after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest, 10 year-old Poukihi Awai is now learning how to save the lives of others.

KHON2 last told you about Awai, who collapsed at his brother’s baseball practice and was kept alive by good samaritans who knew CPR, along with EMS teams shocking him with a defribrilator.

Poukihi went on to make a full recovery and throw out the first pitch at a University of Hawaii baseball game. His father is now working to raise awareness about CPR and the use of automated external defribralators.

KHON2 caught up with the family at a CPR course for the Hawaii Kai Baseball League.