Career criminal Amery Kahale-Sugimura receives 20-year sentence

Related Coverage Prosecutors frustrated as career criminal arrested with more than $1.5M in warrants

A career criminal known as the “Gingerbread Man” received a 20-year sentence in court Monday morning.

The sentence is for a number of charges, including drugs, that Amery Kahale-Sugimura pleaded guilty to.

He also has to pay $19,858 in restitution fees.

Before his arrest on Thursday, Feb. 16, at a Waianae home, the 38-year-old Kahale-Sugimura was on supervised release and living in a residential facility. He was also wanted for violating conditions of that release, which resulted in more than $1.53 million in outstanding warrants.

We’ll have more on this story on our KHON2 News tonight.