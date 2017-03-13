Driver dies from injuries in Mauna Kea Access Road crash

An unidentified woman died following a one-vehicle crash Sunday night on Mauna Kea Access Road.

Her name is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of her family.

Responding to the 7:30 p.m. traffic crash, Hilo patrol officers determined that a 2001 Nissan SUV was traveling down the road approximately 1.2 miles below the Visitors Center when the vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned several times.

The operator of the SUV, the unidentified woman, was taken to the Hilo Medical Center where she was pronounced dead on Monday at 12:29 a.m.

The front seat passenger, a 35-year old female of Lyon, France, was also transported to the Hilo Medical Center in stable condition and later medevaced to Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu for treatment to her injuries.

Police have initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and an autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Police believe that speed was a factor in this investigation.

This is the fifth traffic fatality on Hawaii Island this year compared with the same number at this time last year.