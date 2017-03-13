Former BOE member withdraws superintendent application amid controversy

A former Board of Education member is withdrawing his application for superintendent.

Darrel Galera issued the following statement Monday:

“Regarding my announcement last week to resign from the Board of Education and apply for superintendent, I have decided (to) withdraw my application so the search can continue without the distraction caused by my application. My overarching goal is to transform our education system to provide our students with educational opportunities that are second to none. My sincere apology to our Governor, the members of the Board of Education, and to everyone else affected by the timing of my actions.”

Last week, Always Investigating looked into some lawmakers’ concerns over ethics guidelines, and the timing of Galera’s resignation to apply for the job.

Galera had been involved for months in various phases of the process to replace Kathryn Matayoshi when her contract expires this June.

Gov. David Ige appointed Galera to the Board of Education last October, and by November, Galera was heading an investigative committee to replace Matayoshi.

Critics called foul while supporters said it did not dampen his qualifications nor the hiring process.

However, the questions prompted the Harold K.L. Castle Foundation to suspend a $50,500 grant that was intended to pay for a search firm to find a new school leader. The foundation said it would not pay the money that unless the integrity of the process is assured.

Following that development, on Friday, March 10, the Board of Education announced it was delaying the search process and did not post the position for applicants as previously expected.