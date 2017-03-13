Former President Obama makes unannounced visit to Oahu

Former President Barack Obama is back in the islands.

We heard rumors that he would be in town, and on Monday night, a viewer sent us proof.

Obama returned to one of his regular stops for dinner, Buzz’s Original Steak House in Lanikai. The former president was seen with a much smaller entourage than his last visit.

His appearance follows a trip to Omaha on Sunday, where he had lunch with billionaire investor Warren Buffett. He then traveled to San Jose, where he reportedly met with tech executives.

There’s no word on how long Obama will be here in the islands, and there’s been no announcement of any official appearances.

