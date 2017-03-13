Hawaii Kai Carnival returns for fourth year

The Hawaii Kai Carnival returns for this weekend and next along Kalanianaole Highway.

The carnival, located across from the Maunalua Bay parking lot, will run for two consecutive Friday-Sunday weekends, March 17-19 and 24-26. Carnival hours will be 6 p.m.-11 p.m. Fridays, noon-11 p.m. Saturdays and noon-9 p.m. Sundays.

Since stopping is not allowed on Kalanianaole Highway, carnival goers should use the Hawaii Kai Park & Ride on Keahole Street as a drop-off/pick-up point.

The Hawaii Kai Carnival will feature rides, games, food and entertainment. One of this year’s featured entertainers will be former area resident Aidan James. The teenaged ukulele sensation and his band will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 18.

E.K. Fernandez Shows Fun Pass cards for $20 minimum (200 credits) will be available at machines positioned at the carnival entrances at Hawaii Kai Drive and Keahole Street.

Carnival admission is worth 20 credits. Credits can be added to the cards using $5, $10, $20, $50 and $100 bills.

Credits remaining on Fun Pass cards that were purchased at this year’s Punahou Carnival, last year’s 50th State Fair, or any other E.K. Fernandez carnival or fair will be good at the Hawaii Kai Carnival.

For more information, click here.