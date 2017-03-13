Hawaiian Humane Society seeks new dog park

The Hawaiian Humane Society has been growing.

The organization took in more than 300 dogs from a Makaha shelter in October.

The society also lost its dog park when it built a multipurpose building last year. Now, it has its eyes set on a new one, and it won’t have to go far.

It wants to use Kalo Place Mini Park, which is right behind the society and near the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

One neighborhood board member supports the idea, and says he wants the park to be used more often.

“The park has attracted the homeless, sorry to say, the neighbors do complain about it,” said Ron Lockwood, McCully-Moiliili Neighborhood Board member. “We try our best to have HPD or whoever come in and do a sweep.”

The last sweep was three weeks ago. Lockwood says the more people who use the park, the less illegal activity there will be.

“We’ve noticed in the past, other parks we’ve put dog parks at, like Ala Wai, problems disappear,” he said.

While the plan is still new, the idea is to have a walkway and second entry with a gate by the humane society.

“We always wanted to have another way in and out of here for the rest of the community to use it,” said Lockwood.

We reached out to the Hawaiian Humane Society, but society officials couldn’t comment because they’re still in the beginning stages of their plan.

The city confirmed it has been in contact with the humane society about turning the park into a leashed dog park.

“Having the dogs on leash, it’s good. We can write that resolution and see if we can get it passed at the neighborhood board next month,” said Lockwood.

According to the city’s website, there are 46 dog parks. The majority of them are on-leash dog parks.