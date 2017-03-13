Nagaoka Fireworks show ends three-day Honolulu Festival with a bang

It was a spectacular gift from Honolulu’s sister city Nagaoka ended the weekend’s Honolulu festival with a bang,

The Nagaoka Fireworks Show off Waikiki Beach Sunday night lasted 20 minutes and was set to music.

It was the grand finale that marks the end of the three-day event.

Sunday’s grand finale was preceded by a grand parade in the afternoon that marched through Waikiki.

About 70 different groups made their way down Kalakaua Avenue, including performers, floats, high school bands. The groups spanned various countries including Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines and more.

The parade was from Saratoga Road to Kapiolani Park.

On Monday, organizers started work on next year’s 24th annual festival.