Panda Express has created a new entrée that is both delicious and healthy. It’s called five flavor shrimp, and it’s only available until August 1st.

The Five Flavor Shrimp is made up of shrimp, green beans, onions, and red bell peppers.

The new creation is packed with 14 grams of protein and only 210 calories per serving. Additional nutritional information can be found at www.PandaExpress.com.