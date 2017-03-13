Pearl Harbor survivor celebrates 105th birthday



SAN DIEGO (KUSI via CNN) — The man believed to be the oldest Pearl Harbor survivor celebrated his 105th birthday last week.

Ray Chavez was stationed on a minesweeper when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

He took part in another eight battles during WWII.

Chavez was honored Saturday at a concert aboard USS Midway Museum in San Diego.

When asked what it feels like to be 105, Chavez replied, “Well, no different than being 60.”

Following the war, Chavez worked as a landscaper and served as a handyman at his local church until he was in his mid-90s.