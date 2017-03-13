Portion of Kalaeloa Boulevard in Barbers Point closed in both directions; power lines laying across road

Kalaeloa Boulevard in Barbers Point is closed in both direction following an accident on Malakole Street early Monday morning.

Police say a single-vehicle crash brought down a pole, taking down power lines with it.

It happened around at 1 a.m.

The closure is affecting an industrial area and is causing serious headaches for commercial trucks and those trying to get to work.

Police say the work to clear the road could take most, if not all day.

No word of any injuries of the driver, or what lead to the crash.

No power, or phone outages have been reported in connection to the accident.

Stay with KHON2.com for updates.