Rainbow Wahine Morales selected as Big West Player of the Week

University of Hawai’i softball senior Heather Morales was named the Big West Conference’s Field Player of the Week for the first time in her career on Monday. Morales–who is on an eight-game hitting streak—led the Rainbow Wahine this past week hitting .524 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI to help UH record a 6-1 record.

The first baseman from Indio, Calif. also posted a team-high 1.048 slugging percentage while racking up a team-high 11 hits in 21 at-bats.

Morales began the week going 4-for-6 with two runs scored, two home runs and three RBI in a doubleheader sweep of Toledo. She hit a solo shot in game one and added a two-run dinger in game two.

The Rainbow Wahine then played five games at the Outrigger Spring Fling Tournament as Morales helped her team to a 4-1 record. She had two hits, including a double, in a 5-3 victory over Charleston Southern to open the tournament. She homered for the third time in four days against Toledo, finishing 2-for-4 with a double in an 8-1 triumph.

In back-to-back shutout victories over Marist, Morales had a hit in each game, including the game-winning 2-RBI single in game one.

Overall, Morales has started all 24 games at first base and is hitting .343 (23-for-67) and she leads the team with five home runs (tied with Nicole Lopez), 17 RBI and a .612 slugging percentage. She has seven multiple-hit games and five multiple-RBI games this year and has reached base safely in 10-straight games—a team best.

Hawai’i has Monday off before beginning its final non-conference tournament of the season, the Hawaii Pacific Health Rainbow Wahine Classic, March 14-18. Marist will remain in the Islands for their second tournament while UConn, Harvard and Purdue will all be coming to Honolulu for the five day tournament.