Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen: The Kalele ohana

In this episode, Sam and John travel to Kona to visit the home of former Navy chef Chad Kalele and his ‘ohana. The guys find smoked meat, breadfruit, and asparagus, and get right to work on creating a feast.

Box Choy Items

  • Kraft Mayo
  • Heinz Sweet & Thick BBQ Sauce
  • Ulu (breadfruit)

Pan-Fried Ulu

  • 1 medium ulu, firm and ripe
  • 1 block butter
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 Hawaiian chili
  • Salt to taste
  • Water to cover ulu
  • 3 cups flour

Peel ulu and cut into steaks. Add to salted boiling water. Boil until cooked and tender (about 25 minutes). Coat ulu in flour. In a sauté pan add the flour-dusted ulu and sauté in melted butter until light brown.

Chicken Avocado Salad

  • Organic mixed greens
  • 2-3 cups grilled chicken, sliced
  • 1 cup broccoli, cut into florets
  • 6-8 asparagus spears
  • 6-8 green beans, chopped
  • 6-8 grape tomatoes, halved
  • 1 small avocado, cubed

“Johnny’s Delight” Salad Dressing

  • 6 tablespoons Real Kraft Mayo
  • 3 tablespoons Heinz Classic Sweet & Thick BBQ Sauce
  • 1 tablespoon sweet chili sauce
  • 1 tablespoon pineapple salsa
  • Sriracha to taste

Placed mixed greens in a large serving bowl. Add broccoli, asparagus, green beans and tomatoes. Top with grilled chicken and avocado. Drizzle with dressing and serve.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

  • Leftover soup
  • 1 cup mashed potatoes
  • 1 cup broccoli
  • 6-8 green beans, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon sour cream

Reheat leftover soup. Add broccoli and green beans. Stir in mashed potatoes to thicken. Garnish with a dollop of sour cream.

Smoked Meat

  • 2 pounds smoked meat, sliced
  • 1 onion, sliced
  • 1 tablespoon mango-passion fruit marmalade
  • Furikake to taste
  • Sriracha to taste
  • Rice

In a thick saute pan, fry smoked meat. Add onions and marmalade and stir. Serve with rice and top with furikake and sriracha to taste.

