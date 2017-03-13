UFC’s Max Holloway takes shot at Hollywood in bank heist blockbuster

Waianae native Max Holloway is three months away from a unification bout against Jose Aldo for the UFC featherweight title.

But before that happens, the 25-year-old is taking a shot at Hollywood with a role in the new action movie “Den of Thieves,” starring Gerard Butler and Curtis Jackson, a.k.a. 50 Cent.

It tells the story of an elite group of robbers who plan to steal $120 million in cash before it’s taken out of circulation and destroyed by the Federal Reserve.

The “Blessed One” will make his cinematic debut as a bank robber in the film.

KHON2 caught up with Holloway Monday morning at Tactical Strength and Conditioning in Kakaako. He tells us the role serves as a dress rehearsal for playing the bad guy at UFC 212 in Aldo’s home country of Brazil on June 3.

“It’s called acting for a reason, and I’m excited. I’m excited to play this role in the movie and, like you guys said, June 3rd in Brazil should be fun. I’ll be the bad guy there, too,” Holloway said. “At the end of the day, I’m opening new doors for myself, and I’ve been harassing my manager. There’s a new ‘Power Rangers’ coming out and I know that they’re looking for a green-and-white ranger, so hit me up.”

Holloway already has a week of filming under his belt. “It’s something that I like, and one day, one of our scenes I shot for maybe 20 minutes, but I got paid for 12 hours, so that’s what you call a great day,” he said with a chuckle.

KHON2 asked, is it nice to have something else on your mind for a little bit, before getting back into the grind for fight camp?

“For sure,” Holloway said. “This sport is just as mental as physically as it is, so I’m not one of those guys that just day and night think of fighting, fighting, fighting. You’ve got to find that balance. When you start thinking about one thing, you start losing control of the other thing, so I just (make sure) it’s all about balance.”

Filming takes place in Atlanta and Holloway is expected to wrap his portion at the end of the month.

Fight camp is slated to start the first week of April.

There’s no word yet on a release date for “Den of Thieves.”