US attorney for Hawaii retires following request for resignation

By Published:
Photo: U.S. Department of Justice

The United States Attorney for the District of Hawaii has left her post.

Florence Nakakuni retired from federal service effective Saturday, March 11, after receiving a request for her resignation as part of the transition in administrations in Washington, D.C.

Appointed by President Obama in 2009, Nakakuni became the first woman to serve as the presidentially appointed United States Attorney in this district.

She previously served in the office as assistant U.S. attorney since 1985, including roles as chief of the Drug and Organized Crime Section and chief of the Organized Crime Strike Force Unit.

Upon her retirement, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Elliot Enoki became Acting United States Attorney, pursuant to the Federal Vacancies Reform Act.

