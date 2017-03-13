Wet’n’Wild Celebrates 18 Years of Fun

For 18 years, Wet’n’Wild has been one of Hawaii’s top fun in the sun destinations. One of Oahu’s top 10 most visited family attraction on the island, it was recently voted Best of Honolulu Magazine’s “Best Family Attraction”. The park features more than 25 exhilarating attractions. Nestled on 29-acres in lush tropical landscaping and natural cliffs, you will find a different adventure in each corner ideal for families and thrill seekers alike.

Enter the Wet‘n’Wild is Spring Break in the 808 to win a family four pack of passes!

https://www.wetnwildhawaii.com/