Ala Moana Center to get first gym, fitness center

A new gym and fitness center is coming to Ala Moana Center.

Planet Fitness plans to open its doors by the end of the year.

Matt Gilbertson, president and director of design at MGA Architecture, tells us the gym will take up the 16,000-square-foot space on the ground floor of the former Nordstrom building with an entrance on Kona Street.

“We are going into permits right about now. We expect three to four months of permitting. Construction will be similar, so you are probably looking at the end of the year (for Planet Fitness to open),” Gilbertson said. “A gym of this type is pretty straightforward. There’s some locker room facilities, but you know, it’s a pretty wide, open space, high ceilings, and they will have a full assortment of equipment and all the typical things you might expect in a workout space.”

This will be the first Planet Fitness to open in Hawaii, and plans are in the works to open a second location on Maui.

“They do have plans for one at Puunene Shopping Center, one of our projects over on Maui, so they are going to be taking a space and we will be helping them with that as well,” Gilbertson said. “I think they are pretty bullish on Hawaii and they are excited to be here and look forward to offering some great services.”

Located in the center’s mauka wing, the space will also include Saks OFF 5th, slated to open this summer, and Target, which is expected to open in the fall.