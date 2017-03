Ever struggle to get your pet through the door of a veterinarian clinic? We all know how stressful a visit to the vet can be for both you and your furry friend. In today’s Animal Kingdom, Dr. Edhlund with Gentle Vets Hawaii Kai explains what they’re doing to make your vet visit a pleasant one with Hawaii’s first “fear free” certified practice.

http://www.gentlevetshawaii.com/