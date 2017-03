A Kauai man got the encounter of a lifetime this weekend when he came across orcas not once, but twice.

Kevin Attix says he first came across a pod on Saturday, in about 6,000 feet of water off Hanalei Bay.

Then, much to his surprise, he encountered a pod off Pueo Point on Sunday.

It’s not clear whether it was the same pod.

Scientists say killer whale sightings in Hawaiian waters are rare.