‘Bows Football Family Festivus set for Saturday in Manoa

The University of Hawai’i football team will host the “Football Family Festivus” Saturday, March 18 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Fans have the chance to get their first glimpse of the 2017 Rainbow Warriors, while also enjoying a fun-filled afternoon of food, games, and prizes. Admission is free.

Gates open at 3:00 p.m. with food trucks, refreshment booths, and keiki games and activities. The team will be introduced at 4:15 followed by a short practice leading into an 11-on-11 scrimmage. The event will be hosted by award-winning comedian Augie-T and Bobby Curran of ESPN 1420AM.

At the conclusion of the day, fans have the opportunity to meet the team as players and coaches will be available for autographs and photos on the field. Prizes will be given out throughout the event and merchandise will also be available at the H-Zone tent. Fans can also bring their own items to sign.

The main entrance to the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex will be near the ‘ewa side end zone and fans may sit on the mauka bleachers.

Schedule of Events

3:00 p.m. Gates Open

4:15 p.m. Players Introductions (by position groups)

4:30 p.m. Practice Begins

6:00 p.m. Scrimmage Ends/Autograph session begins

Food Trucks: Da Spot, L&L, Serg’ Mexican, Kamitoku.