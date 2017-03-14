Construction begins on Pearlridge Center renovation project



Construction officially got underway Tuesday for Pearlridge Center’s $33 million renovation project.

Big changes are coming to the shopping mall, especially the downtown portion. Crews will expand the food court, the multiplex will be reduced from 16 screens to 12, and the entire interior will get a face lift.

The center’s general manager Fred Paine says “Pearlridge was distinguished in the early ’90s as being sort of gritty and urban. Now we’re changing that to completely new floors, ceiling, walls, and lighting. It’s going to be bright and contemporary and very welcoming and really great for our customers.”

Work will be done in phases and mostly at night, so there will be minimal impact to shoppers.

As part of the renovations, Pearlridge Center coordinated with several existing key tenants to embark on significant construction projects of their own as part of this larger renovation project. These include the standalone Down to Earth building and Bank of Hawaii branch, as well as the new Hawaii Pacific Health Cancer Center at Pali Momi Medical Center.

All renovations are expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2018.