Contemporary art fills former Sports Authority building for Honolulu Biennial

The former Sports Authority building on Ward Avenue has been transformed to celebrate the Honolulu Biennial.

The building is now called “The Hub” for the event, and showcases the work of dozens of contemporary artists from Hawaii, the Pacific Islands, Asia, North America, Australia, and New Zealand.

The festival opened last week and runs through May 8.

“This was done by a private foundation (the Honolulu Biennial Foundation) started a little over a year ago where they got this idea of creating a biennial for Honolulu, really focusing on the arts and culture that can exist here in our islands,” explained Todd Apo with Howard Hughes Corp, the festival’s title sponsor. “It’s a great showcase for islands, a great show really putting us on the map from an art and culture standpoint.”

“The Hub” is the festival’s largest exhibition venue, though there are exhibits in nine different locations around the city, including Foster Botanical Garden, Honolulu Hale, and the Honolulu Museum of Art.

