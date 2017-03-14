Hawaii students perform at Carnegie Hall

By Published: Updated:
Photo: Noreen Reimel

A group of Hawaii students experienced the opportunity of a lifetime when they performed at Carnegie Hall.

The Niu Valley Middle School band and Waianae Intermediate School choir traveled to New York City for the New York Wind Band Festival.

The Hawaii Department of Education says the festival is primarily for high school bands, which makes the performances extra special for these talented Hawaii keiki.

We’re told Niu Valley was selected after band teachers Zachary Morita and Wayne Fanning submitted an application and audio recording.

The school received a Gold Award for its performance.

