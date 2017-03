It helps with the animal overpopulation problem and has many health benefits for pets. That’s why the Hawaiian Humane Society encourages you to spay or neuter your pet. It’s teaming up with numerous clinics to help make it easier for you and your furry friend. Suzy Tam with the Hawaiian Humane Society joined Wake Up 2day to talk about the partnership. She also brought “Frisk”, a kitten available for adoption.

Advertisement