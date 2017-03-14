Helicopter to lift heavy equipment for new International Market Place restaurant

By Published:

Don’t be alarmed if you see a low-flying helicopter in Waikiki Wednesday morning.

International Market Place will be conducting a helicopter lift to place rooftop equipment for a new restaurant on-site.

This will occur from 7 to 8:30 a.m., prior to the center’s regular business hours.

Pursuant to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requirements, access to International Market Place will be restricted during this time.

The rooftop equipment will be installed for Herringbone, which is scheduled to open at International Market Place in spring 2017.

 

