It is a tradition in downtown Honolulu and it’s happening this Friday

We’re talking about celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with the 30th Annual Murphy’s Block Party.

This morning, Don Murphy joined us on Wake Up 2day to give us a taste of what folks can expect if they head down to the streets of downtown.

The event gets underway at 11 a.m. And will feature food booths, music and a keiki fair. Then at 5 p.m. the block party gets even bigger with Nuuanu Avenue and Merchant Streets shutting down to cars. The party continues to 10 p.m.

Some of the money raised from the event will go to several charities, including Ronald McDonald House and Children’s Cancer Foundation.