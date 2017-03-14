Kmart store on Maui to close in June

Related Coverage Kmart on Salt Lake Blvd. closing in March 2017

The Kmart store on Maui will close in mid-June.

A spokesman with Sears Holding confirmed in an email Tuesday that “we are making the difficult, but necessary decision to close the Kmart store at 424 Dairy Road in Kahului.”

Sears has previously told us that they would be closing stores that are not profitable.

The store will begin its liquidation sale on Thursday, March 30.

The number of associates being affected by this closure was not made available.

The spokesman says “those associates that are eligible will receive severance and have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Sears or Kmart stores. Most of the associates are part time/hourly.”

This news comes after the announcement in December 2016 of the Kmart store on Salt Lake Boulevard on Oahu closing this month.