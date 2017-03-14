Living Healthy: How to live an active lifestyle while aging

Castle Medical Center has a Rehabilitation and Joint and Spine Services program in place. Two experts from Castle explained to us on Living 808 how we can age actively, keeping up an exercise plan even as we grow older. An active lifestyle can sometimes get bogged down with injuries. The Castle experts tell us surgery on a damaged joint or spine is a last case scenario, but advances in science have made those surgeries far less invasive. In addition, after any procedure there is follow up physical therapy.

For more information on the program you can check out the website at castlemed.org or you can call at 263-5220