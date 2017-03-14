Missing person: German Lee

Hawaii Island police are searching for a 25-year-old Hilo man who was reported missing.

German Lee was last seen Thursday, March 2, in the area of Banyan Drive in Hilo.

He is of small build, 5-foot-3, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential